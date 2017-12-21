By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, Jerry Recco, WFAN Morning Show

Arguably the next great update anchor, Chris Lopresti was a tad late to the studio on Thursday morning.

But he quickly made amends, making something out of nothing after there was just one local pro team in action on Wednesday night.

“C-Lo” got into the situation in Florham Park, after Muhammad Wilkerson practiced with the Jets on Wednesday, but his status for Sunday’s game against the visiting Chargers was not clarified. Will he play? Only head coach Todd Bowles knows for certain.

Lopresti then segued to the Giants, who gave rookie quarterback Davis Webb a lot of the snaps usually reserved for Eli Manning during Wednesday’s practice.

There was also a recap of the Nets’ loss to Sacramento, plus quick discussions on Ezekiel Elliott’s return to the Cowboys and Enes Kanter’s problems with the Turkish government, and sound from the Islanders’ Belmont press conference.

