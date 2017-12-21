Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured a riled-up Jerry Recco that left Boomer speechless.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.
A slow Wednesday night in New York sports didn’t stop Boomer and Jerry from doing their thing. There was still a ton to get to, including a review of the Islanders’ potential new arena at Belmont Park, following Wednesday’s press conference welcoming them back to Long Island. The Wilpons will have some involvement in developing the land and that helped inspire another conversation about the Mets and their continued lack of spending so far this offseason.
The football locals also provided some fodder on Thursday. The Jets are preparing to face Philip Rivers and the Chargers, but whether or not Muhammad Wilkerson will play remains to be seem. As for the Giants, they gave rookie quarterback Davis Webb a nice, long look at Wednesday’s practice.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!