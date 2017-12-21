By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

The Nets were the only local pro team that played Wednesday night, and they got handled by visiting Sacramento.

But that didn’t prevent Boomer and Jerry Recco from getting after it to begin Thursday’s show. The guys started things off by recapping the press conference on Wednesday morning announcing the Islanders’ return to Long Island. Will they play games at renovated Nassau Coliseum before construction of the new arena at Belmont Park is completed?

Boomer and Jerry then got to the frustrating topic that seems to go away — the Mets and their lack of spending. They wonder if it will continue now that general manager Sandy Alderson has been given a contract extension.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch