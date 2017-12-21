Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
The Nets were the only local pro team that played Wednesday night, and they got handled by visiting Sacramento.
But that didn’t prevent Boomer and Jerry Recco from getting after it to begin Thursday’s show. The guys started things off by recapping the press conference on Wednesday morning announcing the Islanders’ return to Long Island. Will they play games at renovated Nassau Coliseum before construction of the new arena at Belmont Park is completed?
Boomer and Jerry then got to the frustrating topic that seems to go away — the Mets and their lack of spending. They wonder if it will continue now that general manager Sandy Alderson has been given a contract extension.
