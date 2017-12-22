By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

At long last it’s Friday! But if you’re setting out to travel, you won’t have an easy go of it. Expect some wintry precip for the farthest northern ‘burbs. While there could be a coating to 1″ or so snow there, of greater concern is the risk of freezing rain & sleet making for hazardous travel conditions. Take it nice and slow on the roads!

For the rest of our area, our best shot at precipitation is late tonight into Saturday, and it’ll be plain rain with temps in the 50s. Things dry out late tomorrow night and temps drop all the way back into the low 40s for Christmas Eve.

And how about a sneak peak at Christmas Day’s forecast? There will be a chance for light snow in the morning with the best bet for a White Christmas north & west of NYC…we’ll keep checking to see how it pans out. Otherwise expect a cold & windy holiday with temps only in the mid 30s.

Have a great weekend!