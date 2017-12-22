NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Abuse and neglect of young children can sometimes result in death.

Now, the Administration for Children’s Services has a new protocol for handling high-risk cases.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, it involves tapping the expertise of former police officers.

Chris Montgomery spent more than 20 years with the NYPD, now he has a new gold badge as an investigative consultant for ACS.

“It’s good work. It’s God’s work. It’s good stuff,” he said.

A year ago, the agency was most often described as ‘troubled.’ Former Commissioner Gladys Carrion was forced out.

The city was outraged by the deaths of Zymere Perkins and Jaden Jordan.

The mayor turned to new commissioner David Hansell whose reforms include dramatically increasing the hiring of former detectives.

Experienced investigators will consult with Child Protective Specialists on allegations of abuse or neglect.

“Sometimes it’s helping just to get the family to open the door. We have a different knock, and the gift of gab, detectives know how to get doors open,” Sue Morley said.

ACS receives 1,000 allegations every week.

Former detectives will now consult in all cases involving children under age three. If there are allegations of serious injury, sex abuse, or a death has occurred.

“Combining expertise in child protection with expertise in law enforcement to make sure that we are really combining the best of the talent and the resources and the expertise that we have at our disposal here at ACS,” David Hansell said.

In addition to the human element, retired NYPD investigators — ACS is turning to technology. They’ve developed a smartphone app to allow Child Protective Service investigators to access data in the field and in an emergency, summon help.

The state monitor watching ACS reported that there are still daunting challenges, but ACS is making solid progress in better protecting vulnerable children.

ACS is hiring even more former police officers as investigative consultants.

You need at least five years experience as a detective.

Base pay starts at $52,000 a year.