1010 WINS– Just after making typical airport announcements wishing travelers a safe and happy holiday, Virgin Australia flight attendant Bethany Stagg proved she meant it.

Stagg broke into a stunning rendition of the timeless holiday classic ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ for waiting passengers, and it’s sure to make you warm with holiday cheer.

With a voice like an angel (obviously the passenger at the counter agrees!), her video quickly gathered likes and shares after being watched over 13,000 times on Twitter alone. Stagg even got to sing on the Today Show in Australia.

With a voice like this, the sky really is the limit!

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

