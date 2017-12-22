NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With all of the Christmas shopping going on, it’s important to remember all of the food.

It’s a huge part of the celebration, and many people are making a special trip to the Bronx to get their staples.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes explained, stepping foot on Arthur Avenue in the Bronx’s Little Italy, will make you feel like you’re back in the old country.

“This is the best, guys pass it down, please. Mangia, Mangia!” Dave Grecco commands in Mike’s Deli.

At Christmas time the lines are long, the wine is flowing, and the food is worth the drive.

From Mike’s Deli to Peter’s Meat Market, customers are flocking for their Christmas staples.

Pam and Peter Andaloro were visiting from Toronto. They stopped in at Teitel Brothers for olives and other goodies.

“You gotta come to your roots. Quality stuff, all about the quality,” Peter said.

Of course it wouldn’t be an Italian Christmas without the feast of the seven fishes on Christmas Eve.

“Basically any seven fish, I eat 10 fish. I go overboard,” John Cosenza said.

Franca Starvaggi came from Valhalla to buy squid at Cosenza’s Fish Market.

“They have the best fish anywhere,” she said.

At Casa Della Mozarella, owner Orazio Caciotto spends hours with his son making their specialty.

Customers don’t care about waiting on line.

“I’ve waited more than three hours for this cheese. It’s the best mozzarella around. It’s just mouthwatering,” Giovanna Mattina said.

Businesses like Gino’s Pastry rely on big sales this time of year and are grateful for their loyal customers.

“As far as they Italians go, they’ll look for any excuse to celebrate and eat. It’s all about the food,” Jerome Raguso said.