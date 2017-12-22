By Jessica Allen

Need a break from last-minute holiday shopping? Fear not! We’ve got five great picks for what to do, see, hear, and experience this weekend.



Bar Car Nights

New York Botanical Garden

2900 Southern Blvd.

Bronx, NY 10458

(718) 817-8700

www.nybg.org

The New York Botanical Garden’s Bar Car Nights are back! During these adult-only evenings, you can sip a beverage of your choice while admiring the artistry of Yankee Stadium—and 150 or so other NYC landmarks—rendered in twigs, leaves, stems, nuts, and bark. Along with watching the trains, you can warm up near the fire pit, sing along to dueling pianos, and watch artistry in motion as performed by the Snow Globe Dancers. Now through Saturday, January 13, see schedule for details and ticket info.



A Charlie Brown Christmas

The Secret Theatre

44-02 23rd St.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 392-0722

www.secrettheatre.com

Based on the ever-popular cartoon, A Charlie Brown Christmas makes the magic come alive on a small stage in Queens, through dialogue, jazz, and dance. The family-friendly event gives you the chance to laugh, to cry, and to follow Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang as they search for the true meaning of the holiday, and decorate what is perhaps the world’s saddest tree. Now through Sunday, December 31, see schedule for details and ticket info.

The Alfred Hitchcock Festival

St. John’s Lutheran Church

81 Christopher St.

New York, NY 10014

(212) 242-5737

www.radiotheatrenyc.com

If you’re looking for something macabre and malevolent to mitigate the fuzzy feelings during the long holiday weekend, look no further than Radiotheatre’s Hitchcock Festival. Inside a candlelit church the troupe’s performers will read and reenact radio versions of some of the director’s most famous films, among them The Birds, The 39 Steps, and Rebecca. Now through Saturday, December 30, see schedule for details, $24, tickets required.

Christmas Eve Caroling

Washington Square Park Christmas Tree

Fifth Avenue and Washington Square North

New York, NY 10012

www.washingtonsquarenyc.org

This year, an art installation bumped the 45-foot-tree from beneath the arch and into the fountain inside Washington Square Park. No matter. The annual Christmas Eve caroling — going on 93 years — promises to be as enthusiastic and moving as in years’ past. Songbooks will be provided, and the Rob Susman Brass Quartet will be on hand to make sure everyone stays in yuletide tune. Sunday, December 24, event starts at 5 pm, free.

MatzoBall

Capitale

130 Bowery

New York, NY 10013

(212) 334-5500

matzoball.org

Calling all Jewish singles. The 31st annual MatzoBall offers you an opportunity to get “jewcy,” in the organizers’ words, on Christmas Eve. The fun, festive event has been called “the number 1 holiday party of the year.” There will be music and dancing and an open vodka bar (for a limited time) and countless opportunities to give your holiday spirit a little nudge and a bit of a wink. Sunday, December 24, 9 pm to 4 am, $50, tickets required, must be 21+.