NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for two people who attacked a 64-year-old man with a hammer and stole his cellphone.
Police say a man demanded money from the victim around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday near Dean Street and Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn.
The victim didn’t have any cash, so the suspect hit him over the head with a hammer, police say. Then, he and a woman stole the man’s phone.
The 64-year-old was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in serious but stable condition. He suffered a broken jaw and pain and swelling to his head and face.
Police describe the suspects as a black man and black woman, both wearing dark clothing. The man is believed to be about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds.
Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.