NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was shot to death as he was riding his bicycle about a block away from his home in Brooklyn.
Tahrim Applewhite, 19, was shot in the stomach and arm at Gates and Thompkins avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before midnight Thursday.
“This young man was riding his bicycle on Gates Avenue when two other males saw him and immediately opened fire,” Chief of Detective Robert Boyce said.
Applewhite died at Kings County Hospital.
Boyce said police are hoping to find surveillance video of the suspects that they can release out to the public.
“We have a long way to go in this,” Boyce said. “Right now we’re not sure exactly what the motive was.”
Applewhite has a rap sheet but was participating in the Police Athletic League’s mentoring program.