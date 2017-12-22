TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has pardoned 10 people, including a former police officer who obstructed justice.
As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported, this was Christie’s single largest batch of clemency orders in his eight years in office.
Most of the people were pardoned for drug or weapons-related offenses.
But former Mount Olive police officer Ryan Eastridge was another story.
He lost his job in 2014 and pleaded guilty to an obstruction of justice charge after accessing a federal criminal database as a favor to a neighbor, Waldron reported.
The neighbor wanted to know whether there was an arrest warrant for one of his employees. When he found out there was, he tried to help the employee evade arrest.