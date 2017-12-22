Filed Under:Chris Christie, Kelly Waldron, Local TV, New Jersey, Ryan Eastridge

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has pardoned 10 people, including a former police officer who obstructed justice.

As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported, this was Christie’s single largest batch of clemency orders in his eight years in office.

Most of the people were pardoned for drug or weapons-related offenses.

But former Mount Olive police officer Ryan Eastridge was another story.

He lost his job in 2014 and pleaded guilty to an obstruction of justice charge after accessing a federal criminal database as a favor to a neighbor, Waldron reported.

The neighbor wanted to know whether there was an arrest warrant for one of his employees. When he found out there was, he tried to help the employee evade arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch