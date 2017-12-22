Filed Under:East Flatbush, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a man of $10,000.

On Nov. 10, a 55-year-old man was about to get into his car on Clarendon Road in East Flatbush when he was approached by two men.

They demanded his bag but the victim refused.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at him.

(credit: NYPD)

The victim eventually game them his money and phone.

He was not hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

All calls are confidential.

