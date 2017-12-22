1010 WINS-Jolly ol’ Saint Nick made an early stop at Sydney’s Symbio Wildlife Park in Australia to bring some Christmas cheer to the lovable animals in residence.

Zoo staff welcomed Santa Claus into their habitats to introduce him to some of the wildlife, including their adorable koalas and cuddly kangaroos, who were all clearly excited to meet a new friend — and Santa was more than happy to shower them with exciting gifts.

The zoo posted “rare footage” on their Facebook page showing the “big guy” making his rounds throughout the park, sneaking around and magically appearing in enclosures to leave special gifts.

Each of the animals woke up this morning excited to open their presents.

Everyone except James the koala, who must have stayed up all night to catch a glimpse of Santa. When he spotted him filling up their stockings he just couldn’t resist the opportunity to get a Christmas cuddle.

For some residents, this was their very first holiday celebrating as a family; this year brought the meerkats and marmosets the greatest gift of all, the arrival of adorable babies.

And in the zoo’s Kangaroo habitat, it was just like your own family’s Christmas morning. The 30 plus roo’s and wallabies just couldn’t wait to see who could get to their presents first.

Watch the adorable Christmas celebrations below!

Now we’re just hoping there are enough presents left for the rest of us!

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana