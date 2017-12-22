NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a driver and witnesses in a deadly hit and run crash overnight in Queens.

Thomas Kelly, 47, was struck and killed at Woodhaven Boulevard and Metropolitan Avenue around the corner from his home.

The first 911 calls came in around 11 p.m. Thursday after people found Kelly lying in the street following the crash in Forest Hills.

Kelly was rushed to Jamaica Hospital where he died.

He was well known to his neighbors, who told CBS2’s Magdalena Doris that Kelly was always willing to lend a hand.

“He came and took care of my grandparents and visited them when nobody could come and visit,” said neighbor Doris Mackey.

“He was a plumber. A couple of years ago, he had a heart attack and he had a stroke and everything. But normally, he walks up the block to go to the store,” said neighbor Bob Mackey.

Neighbors told Doris Kelly would often visit a nearby convenience store and then, because he had a hard time walking, he would cross Woodhaven Boulevard in the middle of the street to get closer to home.

“He had a good girlfriend. He was happy and he finally seemed like he was getting in the right place. So I’m kind of sad. It’s a very hard thing,” said Doris Mackey.

NYPD surveillance cameras positioned at the intersection nearest to the crash may provide the critical clue in finding the car and driver involved.

No arrests have been made.