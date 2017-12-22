Filed Under:Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center, Long Island, Shirley

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island mother and her seven children are picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their home Friday morning, just days before Christmas.

Kimberly Cetin says she raced through her burning house on Schenk Drive in Shirley, rescuing her kids, ages 2 to 17, as flames spread through each floor.

The family was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center, where the staff went into high-gear to make sure they had a happy holiday, despite the devastating tragedy.

“It’s been a tremendous outpouring from the staff, from the community, from our nurses who have started to gather toys for the children, because everything was lost in the fire, unfortunately,” President & CEO of the hospital Richard Margulis said.

“It was just amazing what they did for me and my kids. I can’t be grateful enough for everyone here and the people,” said Cetin. “I mean, I thank you so much.”

Hospital staff paid for a hotel room so the family will have a place to stay for the next few days. They also bought clothes and collected money.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch