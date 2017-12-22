PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island mother and her seven children are picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their home Friday morning, just days before Christmas.
Kimberly Cetin says she raced through her burning house on Schenk Drive in Shirley, rescuing her kids, ages 2 to 17, as flames spread through each floor.
The family was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center, where the staff went into high-gear to make sure they had a happy holiday, despite the devastating tragedy.
“It’s been a tremendous outpouring from the staff, from the community, from our nurses who have started to gather toys for the children, because everything was lost in the fire, unfortunately,” President & CEO of the hospital Richard Margulis said.
“It was just amazing what they did for me and my kids. I can’t be grateful enough for everyone here and the people,” said Cetin. “I mean, I thank you so much.”
Hospital staff paid for a hotel room so the family will have a place to stay for the next few days. They also bought clothes and collected money.