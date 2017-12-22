Filed Under:Kevin Holian, long beach, Long Beach Police

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man claims he was threatened and attacked by a high ranking cop during a roadside run-in.

Kevin Holian, 64, of Syosset said he pulled over after a driver behind him started honking and yelling in Long Beach on Tuesday.

Holian said he took pictures with his phone, but the other man told him to get back in his car or he’d shoot.

“I feared for my life and I got back into my car. I wanted to take a photo on my phone in case something happened,” he said.

Holian said the man — who turned out to be the Long Beach police commissioner asked for his license and registration, then punched him as he reached for it.

He read a statement over speaker phone at his lawyer’s office, she said he was too upset to appear in person.

“He was traumatized,” she said.

She pointed to cell phone photos that appear to show the commissioner at the traffic stop and a ticket with drops of blood on it that Holian said another officer wrote after the commissioner left.

The commissioner has denied making physical contact with Holian.

