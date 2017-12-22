NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — New York City radio legend Lou Adler died Friday morning in Connecticut. He was 88.
He started as a news anchor for WCBS-AM in 1967 when they turned all news in August of that year. For years he was half of a celebrated morning team at WCBS Newsradio 880. Combining Adler’s commanding style and the late Jim Donnelly’s folksy charm, they set the standard for all news stations around the country from the 1970s and early 80s.
Adler helped shape the news radio format and became head of news operations at the station in 1971. Shortly after that, he served as news director from 1973 until 1981.
“Lou Adler hired me,” WCBS 880 reporter Rich Lamb said. “He was the news director, he was the boss. There was no doubt that Lou was in charge. He had a commanding presence. If Lou heard a word or phrase he didn’t like you’d hear about it. If he heard something that pleased him you would get a powerfully-worded memo that you’d treasure. I have a collection of memos from both sides of that aisle.”
Adler also anchored at 1010 WINS, ABC News and produced a nationally-syndicated medical program.
He served as president of the Radio and TV News Directors Association and was also a journalism professor for several years at Quinnipiac University.
“God bless Lou Alder,” Lamb added. “He hired me, I owe him everything.”
Adler died after a long illness.