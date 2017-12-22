HEWLETT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some Nassau County cops got into the holiday spirit with a lot of shopping.

CBS2’s John Dias was there as the boys in blue gave Santa a hand.

They took a break from fighting crime, and spent the day working as Santa’s elves.

For 2-year-old TJ and other Nassau County kids it’s going to be a merry Christmas for sure.

Santa Clause made a quick trip to Matty’s toy shop in Hewlett, Long Island before his flight across the world.

“The hot chocolate is on, Mrs. Clause is ready to send me out, and Rudolph has the gang revved up. We are ready to go,” he said.

It’s the Nassau County Police who are helping kids out right before Christmas, by hosting their 5th Annual Toy Store Shopping Spree, and paying for all the goods.

“It’s the least we can do. I wish we can do more,” PBA President James McDermott said.

“They are going to get themselves some toys and go home with a smile for Christmas,” Nassau County Police Commissioner, Patrick Ryder added.

The PBA and Nassau County Police have donated vouchers worth $110 to more than 100 local disadvantaged kids.

Ryder said it helps them form a bond.

“We put a lot of smiles on a lot of kids faces. It’s us, building trust with that community. As long as we have that trust with those kids, it’s all going to be good for us,” he said.

Phil Marzo, 8, was grabbing everything Pokemon.

“I have a lot of Pokemon, ahhh like this,” he said.

Daniel Duhamel is looking for a different kind of fun.

“Board games because I don’t have board games at home and I really want to try some,” he said.

Some kids got into the holiday spirit by picking out gifts for other kids.

“I got him a lot of stuff because he likes Ben 10,” Marquis Mitchell said.

Mitchell got his younger brother a toy for Christmas with the help of Officer Bill Purcell.

“Trying to put some smiles on kids faces,” he said.

Smiles that will no doubt last past the holidays and New Year.

The money to pay for the toys came from police donations and union dues.