C-Lo began his Friday morning update providing you with all the sound you could want following the Knicks’ big win Thursdsay night at home over the Celtics. Kristaps Porzingis has an interesting take about his poor shooting night, which created a little bit of a mixup among the guys. Then Chris got to the New York hockey locals — the Devils and Rangers played a thrilling game at the Rock, Henrik Lundqvist wasn’t in love with the effort from his team, and some more clips from Islanders owner Jon Ledecky, who makes it clear what his goal is for the team.