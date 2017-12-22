Filed Under:WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

C-Lo began his Friday morning update providing you with all the sound you could want following the Knicks’ big win Thursdsay night at home over the Celtics. Kristaps Porzingis has an interesting take about his poor shooting night, which created a little bit of a mixup among the guys. Then Chris got to the New York hockey locals — the Devils and Rangers played a thrilling game at the Rock, Henrik Lundqvist wasn’t in love with the effort from his team, and some more clips from Islanders owner Jon Ledecky, who makes it clear what his goal is for the team.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch