Kevin Shattenkirk, who was signed by the New York Rangers this past offseason, joined Boomer and Jerry in studio Friday. Unfortunately, Boomer wasn’t very thrilled with the Blueshirts considering they lost Thursday night to the Devils.
The fellas talked about what it’s like for Kevin to return to New York and play for the Rangers, seeing as he grew up in the area. Kevin also talks about playing in the Metropolitan Division, Thursday night’s atmosphere at the Rock, the current state of the team and what it was like to play with Alexander Ovechkin. He also talks about Cancer Jam, which is a fundraiser he is a part of to help raise money for pediatric cancer.