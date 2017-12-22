Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
It’s a Friday, and there is plenty to get to. After being at the Prudential Center Thursday night for the Devils-Rangers game, Boomer and Jerry give you a breakdown of what their night was like as the two hockey locals played an exciting OT affair.
Then the fellas got to the topic that everyone wants to talk about Friday morning — the Knicks and Michael Beasley. Even with a subpar performance from Kristaps Porzingis, the Knicks were able to beat the Celtics at MSG thanks to an incredible game for Beasley.
Unfortunately, there was some sad news, as broadcasting legend Dick Enberg passed away, and the guys wanted to pay their respects.