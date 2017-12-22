Filed Under:WFAN Morning Show

Finally we got to the wildly popular segment of the program in which Boomer offers up his “award-winningNFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread, for NFL Week 16.  They are as follows:

1 – Falcons (+6) @ Saints– Boomer: Saints/ Jerry: Saints

2 – Seahawks (+5) @ Dallas– Boomer: Cowboys/ Jerry: Cowboys

3 –Jaguars @ 49ers (+4)– Boomer: Jaguars/ Jerry: 49ers

4 –Chargers @ Jets (+7)– Boomer: Chargers/ Jerry: Chargers

Do with the above information whatever you see fit – and “May The Force Be With You.”

