NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man who they say raped and punched a teenage girl before robbing her in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
Police say the 15-year-old victim met the suspect near the corner of Berriman Street and Hegeman Avenue around 5 p.m.
They both entered a basement apartment nearby where the suspect sexually assaulted and punched the victim before taking off in an unknown direction with her cellphone and jewelry, according to police.
The suspect is described as a 23-year-old black male. Police say he’s 5’11” and 190 pounds and was last seen wearing all black clothing.