Help! It’s almost Christmas and you’re still not done shopping. Don’t worry, here are five ways you can grab those last-minute gifts for the traveler, art lover or foodie in your life.

Turnstyle Holiday Market

Columbus Circle Subway Station

1000 S. 8th Ave.

New York, NY 10019

646-768-9224

www.turn-style.com

The Turnstyle Holiday Market is still open in the Columbus Circle subway station which means you can pick up last-minute gifts during your commute. More than 18 vendors have cozied up next to the permanent stands to offer shoppers handcrafted goods that make the perfect gifts. Find a unique piece at Tai Jewelry, offer a hand-painted ornament to your neighbor from Ceramics Treasure, or grab something spicy from Hell’s Kitchen Hot Sauce. No matter who you’re shopping for, this place has got you covered. Market is open through Dec. 31.

MunchPak

munchpak.com

What do you get the world traveler in the family? How about a variety of snacks from around the world! Don’t worry, you don’t have to actually get on a plane. The folks over at MunchPak have already curated a snack bundle filled with the most popular and best tasting snacks and candies from foreign countries. Shipping is free but if you run out of time there’s always their e-card option, which can be ordered all the way up until Christmas Day! This fun subscription box can also be tailored to people with allergies (as well as the pickiest of eaters). Prices start at $9.95 so make sure to check out all of their delivery options here.

Grand Holiday Bazaar

100 W. 77th St.

New York, NY 10024

www.facebook.com

Now you really can wait until Christmas Eve to get your holiday shopping done. Shop for a cause over at the Grand Holiday Bazaar from 1 0 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. More than 150 merchants will be lined up to sell products that range from vintage watches and collectibles to antique silverware and photography. There’s also plenty of food vendors on site to keep you energized while you search for the perfect gift. 100% of profits are donated to four local public schools, which means more than 4,000 children will benefit from your generosity. Learn more here.

Tom Dixon

19 Howard St.

New York, NY 10013

212-228-7337

www.tomdixon.net

If you’re stuck on what to get your loved one who’s obsessed with art and design then make your way to the Tom Dixon store in SoHo. This British designer is known for his beautifully crafted Pendant Lights as well as his incredible copper pieces that range from decanter sets to etched tea light holders. You can also pick up curated gift sets like a sleek Tank Glassware Whiskey Set in Black, a trio of mini scented Eclectic Candles, or a one-of-a-kind decorative piece like his brass Bone Bowls or opulent Warp Bowls.

Away Travel – The Grey Goose Cocktail Kit

Away Travel

10 Bond St.

New York, NY

646-649-3191

www.awaytravel.com

We all know holiday travel isn’t great so why not make it just a little bit better by giving the gift of…booze! Away Travel, the baggage company that everyone is talking about, has teamed up with Grey Goose to offer an adorable cocktail kit that will put a smile on any traveler’s face. Open up this adorable mini version of Away’s thoughtfully designed suitcase and you’ll find all of the ingredients and tools needed to mix up four signature Grey Goose cocktails including the Le Grand Fizz, Le Fizz, Espresso Martini, and Martini. The set includes a cocktail shaker, double-sided jigger, strainer, two stirrers, Espresso chocolate bar, fleur de sel, and single-origin espresso beans. You’ll love this gift so much that you might want to buy one for yourself. Because New Year’s travel is just around the corner!

