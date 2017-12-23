NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot multiple times inside a bar in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.
As 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported, the Steeplechase Beer Garden in Coney Island suddenly seemed like a saloon out of an old western when shots rang out just after 1:30 a.m.
The NYPD says two men got into an argument and brandished firearms, but one was a faster draw than the other. The victim was shot in his abdomen and buttocks, and sustained a graze wound to his head.
He was rushed to Lutheran Medical Center, where medical attendants discovered he still had his gun on him.
Authorities say the victim is facing gun possession charges as the search continues for the shooter.