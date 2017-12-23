Filed Under:Local TV

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — State officials say enrollment in health plans through New York’s official marketplace has reached more than 4 million. That exceeds last year’s enrollment by 700,000.

The deadline for 2018 enrollment in a Qualified Health Plan is Jan. 31. After that, individuals can enroll only if they have a life event such as loss of coverage, marriage or birth of a child that qualifies them for a special enrollment period.

Enrollment in Medicaid, Child Health Plus and the Essential Plan continues throughout the year.

For information or to enroll in a health plan, visit the New York State of Health Marketplace online.

