CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey girl’s show-stopping performance has become a social media sensation.
Video shows 8-year-old Lucy Cardillo and her classmates at Resurrection Catholic School in Cherry Hill singing and dancing at their annual Christmas concert.
She can be seen belting it out and busting a move.
“I really like being on stage,” Lucy told CBS2. “I wanna be famous.”
“We’re new to school, so we weren’t sure how they were going to take, you know, her stealing the show,” her mom, Kelly, added.
Video of the performance already has 12 million views on Facebook.
Lucy has been invited to Los Angeles to meet another internet sensation — JoJo Siwa, who designs the bows Lucy was wearing in her hair.