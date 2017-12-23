NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified a man they’d like to speak with in connection to a deadly shooting that took place outside a bar in Times Square early Tuesday morning.

The NYPD said 33-year-old Perseus Salichs was leaving Tonic bar just before 4 a.m. when a man walked up to him, shooting him once in the head.

A woman, who asked not to be identified, said she saw it happen and ran over to help.

“I’m covered in blood. My arms and hands were covered in blood,” she said. “I had him in my arms. I was also trying to help the woman whoever was with him, I don’t know what relation she was to him, but take his pulse, I tried to start CPR but she was still all over him, trying to hold him.”

Salichs was rushed to NYC Health+Hospitals/Bellevue where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have identified 30-year-old Christopher Rivas as a person of interest in the homicide. He’s 5’9″ tall and 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, red jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers, according to police.

