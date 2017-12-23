WINDSOR, Colo. (CBSNewYork/AP) — An investigation is underway after a worker was injured in a fire at an oil site in northern Colorado.
Flames could be seen shooting out of numerous locations at the site.
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported near Windsor on Friday night, and the worker was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.
The scene was turned over to the Windsor fire department. No other information was released.
