NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s not too late to make the perfect dessert for your Christmas meal.
Melissa Ben-Ishay from ‘Baked by Melissa’ swung by with some yummy holiday dessert ideas.
Below is the recipe for Melissa’s hot cocoa icing.
“I could eat this icing for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is that good,” Melissa said.
1⁄2 pound (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 cups confectioners’ sugar
11⁄2 cups hot cocoa mix 1⁄4 teaspoon fine sea salt
- With a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whip the butter on high speed for 1 minute. Add the vanilla and whip just to incorporate.
- With the mixer on low speed, gradually add the confectioners’ sugar and cocoa mix, 1 cup at a time, until completely incorporated. Scrape down the sides of the bowl between additions.
- Add the salt and whip on high speed for 3 minutes, until light and fluffy.