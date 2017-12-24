NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Christmas is almost here! So, have you gotten all your holiday shopping done?

Unfortunately for many of us, the answer is a sheepish “no,” and with the clock ticking many are in panic mode.

“My parents laid it on me,” Elmhurst resident Emily Perez said. “They’re like, ‘Okay, you have to get all this stuff. Here’s your budget’.”

Lists in tow and bags quickly piling up, they were on the hunt for the perfect presents late Saturday and the long lines were well worth the wait.

More: Last-Minute Gift Options In NY

“This is the last minute fun stuff,” Vinnie said, echoing the thoughts of many that the chaos is just part of the holiday spirit.

CBS2’s Reena Roy was out bright and early at Queens Center Mall on Sunday, where the crowds hadn’t shown up in full force by mid-morning.

It was a welcome site for Ms. Cynthia Johnson.

“I have eight people I have to pick up for and I’m glad I came here this early because it is empty,” she said. “I been here earlier and it was quiet, earlier in the year, and around the 20th it picked up. I’m actually shopping for my honey, okay? This is his list.”

The blame fell squarely on Ms. Johnson’s honey for sending her out at the very last minute.

The anticipated crowds Sunday meant big business for jewelry stand owner, Sam Arocho, who said he was starting to run out of merchandise.

As always, the real fun always begins at home when the shopping is wrapped up.

“I think the biggest present for your family is to spend time with them,” one man mused.

The Queens Center Mall will be open until 7 p.m. Sunday. It will be closed on Christmas Day and reopen again at 10 a.m. Tuesday.