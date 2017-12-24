Filed Under:Long Island, Mike Smeltz

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of items, from toys to laundry detergent, were given away to Long Island families at a charity event held in a parking lot in Huntington on Sunday.

With a huge smile on his face, Elijah ran through his Christmas Eve haul.

“I got remote controlled cars, and Uno,” he told WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz.

Grateful for what the charity Toys of Hope provided him, he thought about what it would be like if the toy drive didn’t exist.

“Well, it would be nice but it feels more complete coming here,” he said.

In the end it’s about more than the toys, of which there are piles and piles of. There was something for mom and dad too, which charity founder Melissa Doktofsky was happy to display.

“It’s like shopping,” she told WCBS 880. “We have it set up to really give them, make them feel special. They can pick out giftware, brand new clothes, brand new shoes, insane stuff. It’s beautiful.”

Doktofsky says events like Sunday’s is about making the whole family feel empowered and loved, and that Long Island supports them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch