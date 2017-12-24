LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Nassau County have identified the man arrested in connection to a November hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a college student on Long Island, just days before her 19th birthday.

Taranjit Parmar, 18, was driving along Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown just blocks from her home when she was rear-ended by a driver in a red Dodge pickup truck at a traffic light.

Investigators say the honors student stepped out of her car in a nearby parking lot to exchange papers with the other driver, identified as 31-year-old Daniel Coppolo of Deer Park. Instead, authorities say he ran her over in an attempt to flee the scene.

She was on the phone with her mother, who heard her last words.

“She said, ‘stop, oh no, stop’,” Parmar’s father said.

After losing his daughter, Ranjit Parmar spoke publicly, hoping the driver of the pickup truck would do the right thing.

“Please, turn yourself in. Call the police,” he said at the time.

Coincidentally, police say Coppolo was already incarcerated in Nassau County on an unrelated case, allowing authorities to continue their investigation and build their case against him.

He was arrested for the deadly hit-and-run immediately after being released from jail in the unrelated case.

Police credit the Levittown community for helping them catch Coppolo, receiving 57 tips from the public. It’s a fact that gives Taranjit’s father some comfort despite the horrific death of his daughter.

“It makes us feel good that there were so many people involved in this investigation,” Ranjit said on Sunday.

Parmar, an honors student studying dentistry at Adelphi University, was described as a kind, ambitious girl who had hopes of opening her own dental practice in Levittown.

“If you’re going to have a daughter, this is the one, and we’ve been blessed,” her father said.

The family released a statement Saturday, saying “In the holiday season, the best gift is a hug and holding your loved ones tight. We lost that moment. Please cherish it.”

Coppolo is facing a slew of charges, including second degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. If convicted of all charges, Coppolo faces a total of 26 years behind bars.