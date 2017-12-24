NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect has been arrested and charged after police said he crashed into multiple vehicles in South Jamaica, Queens this weekend.
Police told 1010 WINS the accident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said a 36-year-old man was driving a gray Hyundai Santa Fe off a Van Wyck Expressway off-ramp when he hit three vehicles, police said.
The suspect then hit another vehicle and injured five people, and then continued north on the Van Wyck Service Road without stopping before eventually stalling out, police said.
The injured victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for neck and back pain, police said. Their injuries were not deemed serious.
The suspect – identified as Joseph Wood, 36, of Queens – was arrested at the van Wyck Expressway and Linden Boulevard, police said.
He was charged with five counts of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, and aggravated unlicensed driving, unlawful possession of marijuana, among other counts.