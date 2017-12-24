YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police were investigating Sunday after a woman was killed and her 7-year-old daughter was critically injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Yaphank.
A woman was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra east on Horseblock Road in Yaphank when she struck the woman and the girl, after they stepped into the roadway at 5:05 p.m. Saturday, police said.
The woman who was struck was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Police said the woman was 31 and from Brentwood.
The woman’s 7-year-old daughter was taken to the same hospital, before being transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook in critical condition, police said.
The identities of the victims were being withheld late Sunday pending family notification.
The driver of the Hyundai – a 60-year-old woman from Shirley – was not injured, police said. Her vehicle was impounded for a safety check, and no criminal charges were filed.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Suffolk County police Fifth Squad at (631) 854-8552.