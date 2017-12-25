By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning everyone, and Merry Christmas! As expected, this morning’s system rapidly exited the region, but not before bringing a “White Christmas” to many of the inland suburbs. Skies are clearing nicely and the wind becomes the big story for the remainder of your holiday.
Wind Advisories remain in effect until 6 PM this evening for the potential of gusts to 40-50 mph. Brighter skies will prevail, but have to keep in a chance of a passing flurry or snow shower. Temps hover in the 30s this afternoon after a morning high of 38.
The winds will diminish some tonight and it gets COLD. We’ll wake up to temps in the teens and 20s… 24 in NYC. And the cold will be the story for the rest of the week, with a high of 31 Tuesday, then only in the 20s for the remainder of the week.
Bundle up and have a fantastic holiday!