By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning everyone, and Merry Christmas! As expected, this morning’s system rapidly exited the region, but not before bringing a “White Christmas” to many of the inland suburbs. Skies are clearing nicely and the wind becomes the big story for the remainder of your holiday.

nu tu 7day auto5 12/25 CBS2 Christmas Afternoon Weather Headlines

Wind Advisories remain in effect until 6 PM this evening for the potential of gusts to 40-50 mph. Brighter skies will prevail, but have to keep in a chance of a passing flurry or snow shower. Temps hover in the 30s this afternoon after a morning high of 38.

nu tu alert wind watch 12/25 CBS2 Christmas Afternoon Weather Headlines

The winds will diminish some tonight and it gets COLD. We’ll wake up to temps in the teens and 20s… 24 in NYC. And the cold will be the story for the rest of the week, with a high of 31 Tuesday, then only in the 20s for the remainder of the week.

Bundle up and have a fantastic holiday!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch