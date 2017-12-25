NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx family was sharing their miracle Christmas story exclusively with CBS2 Monday night.

As CBS2’s Erin Logan reported, Jaheem Hunter, 5, was shot in the head by a stray bullet back in June. He had been hospitalized for months, but got home just in time for Christmas.

Logan was invited to the family’s celebration.

Running around the house like every 5-year-old is not something Jaheem’s family ever thought they would see him do.

“He was so close to not being here so many times,” said Jaheem’s caretaker and biological sister, Aja Holmes. “I was praying he gets home for Christmas. That was my dream.”

And that dream came true after more than six months.

Jaheem was struck in the head by a stray bullet in June. It happened as he was walking to the car with his father in Morrisania.

Holmes was in that car.

“It’s been a lot for me and my family,” she said.

Jaheem is Holmes’ little miracle. He was in a coma and had multiple skull surgeries, and he had to learn how to speak and walk again.

“He’s doing well,” Holmes said. “He’s 85 to 90 percent of who he used to be.”

And Jaheem has a sense of humor too. He took the microphone right out of Logan’s hand mid-interview.

“I have the microphone! I have the microphone!” he said.

Jaheem and his brother, Josiah – also 5 – did not know what present to play with next or which family member to talk to.

“It’s like the best Christmas,” Holmes said.

The family’s festivities also included a special visit here to Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks

gave them a suite at the basketball game against the 76ers — and much more.

Jaheem was even recognized on the court, and his story was shown on a big screen for everyone to see. There was also video of players bringing presents to the family’s home recently.

“We’ve just gotten so much love, and that’s what keeps us going,” Holmes said.

Holmes said she cannot wait for 2018 to start. That includes a free cruise, courtesy of the Garden of Hoops.