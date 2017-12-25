Filed Under:Brooklyn, Brooklyn robbery, Crescent Street, Cypress Hills

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Monday for three suspects who held up a deliveryman at gunpoint earlier this month in Brooklyn.

Around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, the suspects came up to the 53-year-old deliveryman in front of 331 Crescent St. in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, and one of them took out a gun, police said.

The suspects demanded the man’s property, and they took his wallet containing money as well as his cellphone, police said.

The suspects then ran off in an unknown direction, police said. The victim was not injured.
The first suspect was described as a black male in his 20s, last seen wearing black hat, black jacket, red bandana, blue jeans and white sneakers. The second was also described as a black male in his 20s, last seen wearing all black. The third was described as a black male, last seen wearing black hooded jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Police have released surveillance photos and video.

Cypress Hills Robbery Suspects

Surveillance images of three suspects in the robbery of a man in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

