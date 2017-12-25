NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An extra-alarm fire broke out in an apartment building in Chelsea on Christmas Day.

The fire broke out at 144 W. 19th St. near Seventh Avenue in Chelsea shortly before 4 p.m. and quickly grew warrant a three-alarms. A fire official said 145 firefighters were called to the scene.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the blaze, the official said.

Neighbors said there were several points when firefighters seemed to get the upper hand. But the fire then flared up again.

“They seemed to be getting it under control, then it would be dense smoke, and then suddenly it would burst out again with an explosion of flames,” said Stacey Dietz, “and when they would shoot the hose into it, it would shoot the flame out the windows, straight out.”

It was brought under control shortly before 5 p.m.

FDNYalerts MAN 3-ALARM 144 W 19 ST, MULTIPLE DWELLING FIRE ON TOP FLR AND IN COCKLOFT, UNDER CONTROL — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) December 25, 2017

Photos from the scene showed fire pouring out of sixth floor windows, just below the roof.

A fire company is located immediately next door to the building on fire.

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire on the top floor & attic of an apartment building in Chelsea – the second major fire in Manhattan today. pic.twitter.com/AZPwE5K3dD — Citizen (@citizenapp) December 25, 2017

Officials said there were no reports of missing pets, despite some reports on social media voicing concerns.

The American Red Cross Greater New York responded to the scene right away to ensure people had places to stay and relocation services.

The Department of Buildings must evaluate the condition of the building before anyone can possibly return.

In a separate fire earlier Friday, one person was killed in a blaze in Midtown.