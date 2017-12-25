NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Volunteers with Citymeals on Wheels spent Christmas delivering some holiday cheer.
They are delivering more than 23,000 hot meals to New Yorkers in need.
It’s the only non-profit group delivering meals all across the city Christmas Day.
Volunteers were busy this morning at a senior center in Brooklyn, preparing the meals and loading them up for delivery.
“We have over 500 volunteers: Individuals, families, little kids, delivering, bringing meals to the door of older New Yorkers who otherwise would be celebrating all alone,” said Beth Shapiro, Executive Director of Citymeals on Wheels.
Each year, Citymeals on Wheels delivers more than two million meals to elderly residents around the five boroughs.