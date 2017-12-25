NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person was killed in a fire in a high-rise building in Midtown Manhattan Christmas Day.
The fire broke out on in a building at West 56th Street near Broadway.
Investigators say it started at around 8:00 a.m. on the 35th floor.
A 76-year-old man was found dead in his apartment.
Two firefighters suffered smoke inhalation.
The Fire Department told CBS2 the elevators in the building were not operating at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Separately, a fire broke out in a home at 114th Street and 95th Avenue in Queens. The building contained three apartments and five tenants. Two people were hospitalized.