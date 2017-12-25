MOSCOW (CBSNewYork/AP) – At least four people were killed and thirteen injured when a bus went off the road on onto steps leading to an underground passageway in Moscow Monday.
Passengers and pedestrians were among those killed in the crash, according to Moscow police, who also immediately ruled out the possibility of it being a terror attack like the one in Lower Manhattan. In that incident, Sayfullo Saipov allegedly killed eight by driving a rented truck into pedestrians on a bike path.
Moscow Police said they suspected a mechanical problem or that the driver lost control of the vehicle.
The driver is being questioned.
Photos and video from the scene showed the bus on the steps leading into the underground passageway.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has reportedly ordered all city buses be checked following the crash.
