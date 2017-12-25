NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – On this cold Christmas day, many New Yorkers are a little bit warmer.

It’s thanks to the folks at New York Cares.

They handed out coats to more than 150 homeless men and women who need them.

The 29th annual Coat Drive was at the New York City Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street.

They’re looking to collect 125,000 coats this year.

Executive Director Gary Bagley says they’re a little more than halfway there.

“We’re doing well this year against our goal. So far, we have about 68,000 coats between purchases and donations,” Bagley told 1010 WINS.

“By the grace of God we have these people who help out and give to the needy,” said Martin, who lives in a shelter with his three children.

The group is still accepting donations to buy more coats.

Through Sunday, you can drop off a new or gently-used coat at hundreds of locations throughout the five boroughs, including all NYPD precincts, Penn Station, Grand Central Terminal and more.

You can also donate money in increments of $20 by texting the word COAT to 41444.

For more information, click here.