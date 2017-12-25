By Peter Haskell

WCBS Newsradio 880

We point, scream, accuse, with mutual mistrust.

Yet somehow we think we’re the ones who are just.

The anger boils over, we inflict and feel pain.

Let’s look in the mirror, what is it we gain?

We’re united, we say, but is it as such?

The fissures and fractures are becoming too much.

Let’s take a breath, share some holiday cheer.

Spread this warmth and spirit all through the year.

Wave to your adversaries, offer a smile.

Maybe next time, they’ll go the extra mile.

Enjoy the cacophony of family and the joy that it brings.

Christmas is about people, not material things.

Give with your heart, be sincere, don’t be shady.

At Rock Center, Peter Haskell, WCBS Newsradio 880.