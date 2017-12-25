NANUET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – They wanted a white Christmas, and they got one in Rockland County and parts of Northern New Jersey.

While some residents stayed inside, others got out there in the snow and made the best of it.

The joy of waking up Christmas morning to snow blanketing the ground: In Pearl River, there was just enough for a tiny snowman.

“My grandchildren were thrilled, thrilled when they looked out the window,” one woman told CBS2’s Magdalena Doris.

“To come out to this, it’s a wonderful thing,” said Mike O’Rourke of Orangeburg. “I’m going to go out and start snow plowing.”

Plows were hard at work early Christmas morning on Route 304 in Nanuet.

Families were clamoring for fresh-out-of-the-oven bread, braving the snow before the sun rose, to get to Rockland Bakery.

It’s a warm and toasty place to spend a white Christmas morning, thinking of those dear to one’s heart.

“Family, our law enforcement, military, every brother in blue,” one man said.

“It’s a great feeling waking up with two beautiful kids at home, my daughter’s home from college, it’s a beautiful thing,” another woman told Doris.