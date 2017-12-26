By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We’re looking at a mixture of sun & clouds today. Luckily, the winds won’t be nearly as strong as yesterday, but it’s still breezy heading into this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s will feel more like the teens at best.
Overnight, temps drop even lower… 19 in NYC with single digits in some of our NW suburbs. For Wednesday, highs will struggle to get much above the mid to upper 20s as the jet stream digs even further south. Of course, wind chills will be even lower!
So when does this frigid stretch break? It doesn’t look like anytime soon, at least not before we ring in the new year. We’ll likely remain below freezing through the weekend and into the first week of 2018. As for snow chances, there may be something brewing for late week and into the weekend. Models are not in agreement right now, so stay tuned!
In the meantime, it’s a bright, but COLD the next few days. Stay warm!