NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA has closed down the 53rd Street Tunnel connecting Queens and Manhattan for repairs.

Starting Tuesday, more than 500 workers will be toiling around the clock replacing the third rail, clearing track drains and installing cables for signal improvements along the E and M lines.

We’ll be doing critical Subway Action Plan maintenance &

repair work to the 53rd St tunnel on the E/M lines Dec. 26-31. More than 500

workers working on signal, track & drain systems to accomplish in 5 days

what would typically take a full month. https://t.co/q9mxa6Jrb5 — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) December 22, 2017

During the five-day closure of the tunnel, the M train will not be running except for M shuttle trains between Metropolitan and Myrtle Wyckoff avenues.

The E train will be rerouted along the F line between Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights and West 4th Street and then continue on its normal course from there to the World Trade Center, except overnight.

The MTA says this is actually the best option with the agency taking advantage of low ridership at this time of year, saying instead of the usual weekend work, a complete shutdown will allow workers to get more done in less time.

“This is an opportunity to get in that four-five day period, five or six, seven weekends. Just make it happen,” MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said earlier this month.

The MTA also says it will save money with this approach by doing more work in less time.

“I agree. Take care of it when people aren’t using the trains as much,” one man said.

“You got people that work every day during the week, so it’s better during the weekends,” another added.

For more information, click here.