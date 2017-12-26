Filed Under:Chinatown, Local TV, Manhattan Bridge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was killed in an early morning crash Tuesday in Chinatown.

Police say the driver was speeding and lost control of the car shortly after exiting the Manhattan Bridge. The vehicle hit a curb, rammed into a light pole and crashed into a fire hydrant before flipping over.

The crash killed a 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle, identified by police as Shareef Bellerand of Brooklyn.

The driver, 22-year-old Gerald Joseph, was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. Police said he was later arrested for DWI.

 

