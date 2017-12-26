NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY said a fire that killed a 76-year-old man inside his Midtown Manhattan apartment was caused by smoking and has been ruled accidental.

More than a dozen firefighters gathered around Battalion Chief Michael Meyers Tuesday in the lobby of the building where the fire broke out Monday on West 56th Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue.

Meyers said they’re going over what they did well and what they can do better, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.

“We’re reviewing the game film and correcting any minor glitches and mistakes that way we can be better in the future,” he said.

Windows boarded up at site of Christmas fire 56th/Broadway. #FDNY says cause was smoking. Units back today to review operations. @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/UmXm6yvzMl — Peter Haskell (@peterhaskell880) December 26, 2017

Elevator problems forced firefighters to climb ten flights of stairs to get to the building’s top floors.

The victim, identified as John Doktor, was found unconscious and unresponsive in the bedroom of an apartment on the 35th floor. He was later pronounced dead.

The FDNY said smoke alarms were present and operational.

Per #FDNY Fire Marshals: Cause of today’s fatal 2-alarm fire at 211 W 56 St Manhattan was accidental, smoking. Smoke alarm present and operational — FDNY (@FDNY) December 25, 2017

Meanwhile, the FDNY was also on site Tuesday to share safety information with residents of the building.

“This building, a fireproof building, we want people to stay inside unless the fire is in your apartment,” retired firefighter Lois Mungay said. “Stay in your apartment.”

Two firefighters were also injured in the blaze.