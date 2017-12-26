Filed Under:East Meadow, Local TV, Sophia Hall, WCBS 880

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island mother says her son is being bullied at school, and the district needs to do more to protect him.

“There are kids who kill themselves because of this, and I want to prevent that from happening to anybody,” Andrea Petersen said.

She said her 14-year-old son Christopher who has ADHD and attends East Meadow High School, is being bullied.

She showed WCBS-880’s Sophia Hall a video showing classmates using profanity while hitting her son several times.

Her son hit back, and both students were suspended for three days.

She said her son was defending himself after being bullied more than one.

“I just want a stop to it. I want there to be some kind of proactive intervention on behalf of the school,” she said.

The East Meadow School District issued a statement saying, “the district is aware of two altercations that occurred which resulted in the appropriate disciplinary actions in accordance to the district’s code of conduct.”

 

